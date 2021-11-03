Young’s 21 points not enough, Hawks fall in Brooklyn 117-108

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 32 points and led the spurt that broke open the game late in the third quarter, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-108 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Durant had 13 points in a 20-4 run to end the third that turned a tie game into a 16-point Nets lead going to the fourth. He added seven rebounds and five assists overall.

Joe Harris made six 3-pointers and scored 18 points, James Harden had 16 points and 11 assists, and the Nets finished 4-2 on their homestand.

De’Andre Hunter made all six 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Hawks. Trae Young had 21 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, but shot just 6 for 22.

After a slow start to the season, the Nets have started to look like the team that was so potent last season. They shot a franchise-record 65.3% in a 117-91 rout of Detroit on Sunday and followed that by making 22 3-pointers Wednesday, their most since hitting a franchise-best 27 last Feb. 15 at Sacramento.