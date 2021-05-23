Young hits runner with 0.9 left to lift Hawks past Knicks

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The heat is here…And so are the hot temperatures but as people head outdoors to enjoy the summer-like weather, safety experts warn you need to be careful. Lieutenant Tom Sims says your body can overheat.

"Heat exhaustion, heat stroke can occur in any type of weather, even 70 degree weather especially if you're exerting yourself. It can happen very quickly, or it can be over a prolonged period of time," says Lt. Tom Sims from the Huntington Fire Department.