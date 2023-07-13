AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Wilson Family YMCA and Livestrong have partnered to offer a 12-week workout program to people who are living “with, through, or beyond cancer.” The classes meet twice a week and focus on strengthening the body and mind while providing survivors a safe place to be among people who understand the cancer battle.

Program leader Diane Norkus says the program is beneficial for participants because “people bond over the common cancer experience.” Many members agree that Livestrong classes have benefited their body and mind, and some say it has changed their lives. “The people I work out with are awesome,” says member Vivian Harden, “They inspire me and I’m so happy to be a part of this group.”

The camaraderie may be a vital part of the program, but so is the physical activity members do during their classes. “The thing that I like the most is the yoga,” says member Steve Williams, “I really do enjoy the stretching… and she’s taught me some things I can even do at home.”

The 12-week program typically runs 3 times per year, and another session is planned for the fall. If you are interested in joining this program or would like to learn more, email Project Manager Stephanie Angelo at sangelo@thefamilyy.org or call the Wilson Family YMCA.