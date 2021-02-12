Yellow Jackets welcome future stars for campus visit

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – Friday morning at North Augusta High School the football program pulled out all of the stops for incoming freshman, giving them a taste of what it feels like to be a Yellow Jacket.

” I’ve sat in several recruiting trips with several of our former players and have heard several of good coaches recruiting spills,” said head coach Jim Bob Bryant.

Bryant along with his coaching staff and current players welcomed players from Paul Knox Middle School and North Augusta Middle School. Allowing them to put on their first varsity jersey and tour the new multi-million dollar facility, and they even created recruiting videos for social media for the players.

” It’s inviting, it’s heart-warming and stuff and it’s great to see all the great stuff here too,” said eight grader Daruis Tidall.

The incoming freshman will be allowed to begin working out with the team as early as next week.