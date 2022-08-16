PLANO, T.X. (WCBD) – WNBA star and former South Carolina Gamecock, A’Ja Wilson has signed a trailblazing endorsement deal with one of the nation’s top snack brands.

Named the 2020 WNBA Most Valuable Player, Wilson is now the first female athlete to sign with Ruffles.

“Dream come true for a snackaholic,” Wilson tweeted on Monday.

In connection with the announcement, Ruffles launched a new product called “Ruffles Ridge Twists”, including Wilson’s own signature flavor, Smoky BBQ.

Ruffles Adds WNBA All-Star A’ja Wilson to its Roster of Chip Deal Athletes (PR Newswire)

The brand new Ruffles Ridge Twists come in two flavors: Double Cheddar and A’ja’s Signature Flavor, Smoky BBQ (PR Newswire)

“I grew up eating Ruffles so it’s a dream come true to join the family of Chip Deal athletes and have my own signature flavor that’s inspired by my Southern roots,” Wilson said in a press release.

Teammates and former coaches, including Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley, joined in on the excitement.

“This is a narrative that speaks to me…good looking @Ruffles! Ayyyee yooo MVP @_ajawilson22 ruffle me up!!” Staley tweeted.

A native of Hopkins, S.C., Wilson led the Gamecocks to their first NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in 2017. In 2018, she earned a record 3rd straight SEC Player of the Year award and led South Carolina to a 4th straight SEC Championship, becoming the all-time leading scorer in the school’s women’s basketball history.

Wilson was selected as the no. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft by the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces are heading into the WNBA Playoffs as the league’s top-seeded team. They will face off against the Phoenix Mercury at home in Game 1 of the first round on Aug. 17 at 10 p.m.

No official date has been set, but Frito-Lay officials said the chips are expected to hit store shelves in the coming weeks.