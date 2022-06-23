AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The schedule for the 2022 season of Game Night Live, WJBF‘s high school football game of the week, will be revealed during WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 6 on Friday, June 24th.

Entering its 12th season, Game Night Live broadcasts a local high school football game live each Friday night from mid-August until early November. It airs on MeTV (WJBF 6.2) and streams at WJBF.com, with an encore presentation the following Sunday afternoon on WJBF NewsChannel 6.

John Hart (play-by-play) and Ashley Brown (color) return to the broadcast booth again this season. The duo have each spent two decades covering sports in the Augusta area.

The 2022 schedule includes visits to at least nine different venues and includes at least 18 local teams.