AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The 2022 schedule of Game Night Live, WJBF’s live broadcast of the high school football game of the week, was revealed during WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 6 on Friday, June 24th.

The schedule features visits to at least nine different venues including at least 18 local teams. Some highlights include:

For the first time, a week one doubleheader featuring live games on both Thursday, August 18th and Friday, August 19th

Some of the area’s fiercest rivalries, including Burke County vs. Thomson, Greenbrier vs. Lakeside, North Augusta vs. Strom Thurmond and Lincoln County vs. Washington-Wilkes

The final three weeks of the season will be “Flex” weeks, meaning any team in the CSRA can play its way onto Game Night Live. The matchups for Oct. 21 and 28, as well as Nov. 4, will be determined by the most relevant games with postseason implications.

John Hart (play-by-play) and Ashley Brown (color analyst) return to the Game Night Live broadcast booth once again this season. Each has spent the last two decades covering local sports in the CSRA.

WJBF Game Night Live enters its 12th season in 2022 and airs live each Friday night from August 18th – November 4th on MeTV (WJBF 6.2) and streams at WJBF.com. There is also an encore presentation the following Sunday afternoon on WJBF.