Winker hits slam, Reds slug 4 more HRs, beat Braves 12-3

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- While pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 rise in some parts of the country, they remain relatively low in Augusta. No children were being treated for the virus at Doctors or University Hospitals Thursday, while five were hospitalized at the Children's Hospital of Georgia (CHOG). That number was down from seven Tuesday.

“We’re not seeing a huge number of hospitalizations with kids," Dr. Jim Wilde, a pediatric emergency physician at CHOG, explains "We've had a few over the last couple of weeks. We’ve had a couple who have had fairly severe symptoms and even needed to be in the ICU for a few days. But ICU admissions for COVID in children are quite uncommon."