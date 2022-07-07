AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Academy of Richmond County alum Willie Yarbary never though that the inaugural season the USFL would be an option to help him get back to the NFL, after his college career at Wake Forest but it has done just that.

In 2021 he played in three pre-season games with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he tallied seven total tackles in two games. He would eventually be cut from the team prior to the start of the regular season.

However his dream was never deferred as he jumped at the opportunity to suit up for the Birmingham Stallions in the inaugural year of the USFL. The Stallions were predicted to finish last in the league. Yet, that wasn’t there destiny as they finished champions by defeating the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 in the championship game.

” I am just blessed to be able to perform and have the team that I did have for us to be ranked last coming in the season is just a test to us bonding so quickly and I think that’s what it was,” said Yarbary.

In that game, Yarbary tallied five tackles, four solo tackles and two sacks. He finished the season tied for 10th for the most sacks in the league with 3.5. Now he’s staying ready for another shot in the NFL.



“For me to play well and get the opportunities that I do have right now, it’s just the testament to me coming to MTAG consistently even when there wasn’t an opportunity, and just understanding that when an opportunity does come you have to be ready,” said Yarbary.

Yarbary now awaits opportunity to join an NFL team during training camp in the coming weeks.

