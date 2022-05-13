AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – As the spring semester for high schools in Richmond County nears the very end, there was another local signing day at Westside High School.

Senior Will Baker choses Rust College to continue his baseball career. Baker had 20 colleges to choose from, and scholarships worth more than $500,000.

He’s happy to join a winning collegiate program after finding success on the diamond at both Laney and Westside.

” Over the years, I know I played with some great teams. I’ve played with a lot of great teams, but knowing that the college that I’m going to is working it feels really good,” added Baker.

Will hopes to study civil engineering along with one day getting drafted to play major league baseball.