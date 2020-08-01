Westside’s McCrary signs with Tuskegee University

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Former Westside Patriot linebacker, Joshua McCrary signs with Tuskegee University. McCrary was a 2019 WJBF All-CSRA award winner, and helped the Patriots to become on of the toughest defenses in the AA- Region 4.

Despite the pandemic slowing down his recruitment process, he looked at his situation as blessing at in disguise.

” If one thing didn’t work then another thing would work,” said McCrary. “I know if you just stay motivated and keep the mindset that things will workout they eventually will,” he added.