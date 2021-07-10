Westside’s Kaleb Hutchinson commits to Coastal Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A big announcement made at Westside High School gymnasium, as Kaleb Hutchinson one of the most sought after football recruits in the CSRA choses Coastal Carolina.

Hutchinson picked Coastal Carolina over Wake Forest, Liberty, Troy, Georgia Southern and Kennesaw State. He says that the Chants were the second offer he’d received and that they made him feel like family with everyday communication and on his visit.

” It means a lot I’ve been waiting a long time to make that decision so it boiled down to

a few teams, and I just prayed and made my decision.” said Kaleb. “I got that family vibe from there they’ve been with me since day one and it feels great to be able to have my family and friends come out and support me and can’t ask for anything better,” he added.