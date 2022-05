AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Friday six local athletes continue their student-athletic careers at the next level.

Westside

Brian Green signs with Point University (football).

Fox Creek

Lucas McHanan signs with Erskine (football).

Michael Adams signs with USC Union (baseball).

Chseney Lepard signs with Lander (baseball).

Phebe Nevils signs with Gardener-Webb (cheer).

Andi Howell signs with Greensboro College (soccer).