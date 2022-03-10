MACON, Ga. (WJBF) – Westside High School claimed its first state basketball championship since 1995 with a 64-55 victory over crosstown rival Butler in the Georgia High School Association Class-AA Boys title game on Thursday in Macon.

The Bulldogs built a 13-point first half, only to see it cut to six at halftime. By the time Amauri Tillman hit a three-pointer in the third quarter, the Patriots led for the first time at 39-38.

In the fourth, Westside junior Jalexs Ewing electrified the Coliseum crowd with a highlight reel dunk. The Patriots never trailed again.

“Man, just going back to Augusta with a trophy,” said Westside Head Coach Jerry Hunter. “Like I mentioned to you guys before, neither team lost, just one team won a basketball game because these guys are champions. It feels good to represent the city, but more important to show Macon that we have great representation to when it comes to basketball”

“Somebody had to lose and somebody to win,” said Butler Head Coach Cervantes Boddy. “I am just thinking about the bigger picture that a spotlight was shown on the City of Augusta “

It was the fourth meeting between the two teams this season, with Butler sweeping the two regular season matchups and Westside taking the region crown.

Ewing led the Patriots with 16 points.