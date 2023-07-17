AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Westside High School boys’ basketball team was honored with rings to commemorate their overtime win over Providence Christian that gave them their second consecutive state title.

Families and friends gathered in the gymnasium to hear guest speakers, see a scholarship be presented, listen to a musical performance, and witness the ring ceremony that celebrated all that the Patriots cheerleaders and basketball players have accomplished this year.

Head Coach Jerry Hunter was involved in handing our awards to the cheerleaders as well as rings to the basketball players. After the ceremony he said it was rewarding to see his team experiencing such success but emphasized that this is the standard. “We’ve been in two state championships, down double digits, and came back so that says a lot about these guys,” says Hunter, “it took a lot of work to get here so we’re going to get back to work in August and we’re definitely going to give it a shot.”

Hunter says that this year his team bought in and “once they bought in, they became resilient.” He hopes to be celebrating another state championship with his team next year and says the key will be maintaining that resilience.

The ceremony also included a banner presentation for the 1987 and 1988 baseball teams to honor their success as one of the only other teams to win consecutive state titles. Congratulations to the Westside Patriots!