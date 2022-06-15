AUGUSTA, Ga. – Westminster Schools of Augusta has named Head of School Dr. Shawn Brower its

varsity boys soccer coach.

Brower succeeds Sean McLarnon in the role, who is moving on to teach and coach in North Carolina as his wife pursues a graduate degree. Under McLarnon, the Wildcats won state in 2019 and were runners-up in 2022.

Entering his 30th year of coaching, Brower has won five state championships in three different states:

Florida, Tennessee, and Alabama; has five state runner-up appearances; and has been named national

coach of the year three times. He has amassed a varsity boys soccer coaching record of 471-112-45.

Brower holds a national B coaching license from the United States Soccer Federation.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Shawn Brower, our newly appointed head of school, also named as the new varsity boys soccer coach for the Westminster Wildcats,” said John Weaver, Westminster’s Board Chair. “With his coaching successes aside, we see this as an opportunity for our head of school to relationally connect

with a group of our student athletes as he has done at four other schools. We are excited for what the

Lord has in store for him, the soccer team, and this program.”

“It is an honor to follow in the footsteps of coaches like Sean McLarnon and Mike

Freace,” said Brower. “Their accomplishments and successes, both on the scoreboard and in the hearts and lives of young men over the years, have been extremely noteworthy as they have established a soccer tradition and standard of excellence at Westminster that is well known throughout the state.”

“I am grateful for the continued opportunity to lead and disciple young men through athletics and specifically the sport of soccer,” Brower added. “It would be my hope that years after their playing days are

through, that the life lessons we have learned on the pitch, in the locker room, and through experiencing

life together will prepare them to be courageous men of God – men who boldly stand and act on their

convictions, forged through the challenges, adversity and triumphs earned through athletic training and

competition.”

