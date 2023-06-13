ATHENS—–On Tuesday, Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Wes Johnson was in town as part of an introductory press conference.

Johnson is the current LSU pitching coach, and the Tigers (48-15) have advanced to the College World Series (CWS), June 16-26 in Omaha, Neb. Johnson will remain with the Tigers until their season is complete. Selected comments from today’s session featuring J. Reid Paker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks and Coach Johnson are featured below:

J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks

“Today is an exciting day to be a Georgia Bulldog. Thank y’all for being here today. First of all, I want to thank our staff who helped in the search of this process, Stephanie Ransom, Will Lawler, Magdi El Shahawy, Darrice Griffin and Ford Williams. I also want to thank President Morehead and his steadfast leadership through this process. Obviously coaching changes are never easy, but we are excited about where we are headed.

“I said on day one when I got this job that we want to win championships in all 21 sports. As you saw, the Learfield Cup rankings came out today, and we are currently fifth and projected to finish eighth, which is going to be one of the better finishes we have had in a while since 2018. This is part of that build. We want to be good in every sport that we have. I think we have found the leader to take us to the next level in baseball. During our search for our next coach, there are fundamental things that we are looking for. Someone who can help with player development, who has a history of success. What I really like about Coach Wes (Johnson) is his success at many levels, high school, small college, big college, pros, on and on. Someone who can recruit at a high level and is a leader of young men. Overall, a great person and someone ultimately who I would want my kids to play for. Someone that I want my sons to say, ‘that is a guy that I would send my kid to college to play for.’

“Coach Johnson has mentored more than 30 major league baseball draft picks. His current ace, Paul Skenes, is the National Pitcher of the Year. With all anticipation, we expect him to be one of the top picks in this year’s draft. He has competed in championships at every single level. Every team he has been associated with has been a championship caliber team. As the pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins, he helped lead them to win a division each of his first two years there. Currently, the fifth-ranked LSU team has made the College World Series for the first time since 2017. He has had tremendous success in this league, which is important to understanding the SEC. He had stints at both Arkansas and Mississippi State. During his time at Mississippi State, leading them from worst to first in his first year, reaching a Super Regional. Also at Arkansas, he saw them to the College World Series in 2018.

“As I did my research and as you start this process, you go through a very extensive process of researching names and vetting people by looking at resumes, his name kept coming up. I always love it when you speak to other coaches or administrators, and they keep bringing the same name up and you can’t find anyone that has a single bad word to say about someone. They described him as a coach’s coach and as a player’s coach. Someone who will push players, and someone our players will love. That got me more and more excited as I did more research on Coach.

We, as a university athletic department, are committed to reaching new levels with baseball at the University of Georgia. We have made a commitment, a $45 million renovation of Foley Field, which we have recently begun the work on that is going to be an 18-month project. It has already begun. We are excited with that. Our commitment to NIL and helping to grow that, the future of Georgia baseball is extremely bright.

” I am excited today, here with his wife Angie and daughter Ava, it is my pleasure to introduce Ike Cousins head baseball coach at the University of Georgia, Wes Johnson.”

Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson

Opening statement…

“I am very excited to be here and take over a program that, in my mind, is going to be the best place in college baseball and football. I wouldn’t be here today without my wife and my family. I want to thank them. I also want to thank President Morehead and director of athletics Josh Brooks for giving me this opportunity. I also have to thank Scott Woodward and coach Jay Johnson at LSU for being patient during this time. It is a transition. We are trying to win a national title there. We are in Omaha, and we are in a good spot. That is something I want to do here as well.”

On what his days have been like since taking the head coaching job at Georgia…

“I’ll tell you exactly how I’ve spent them. I wake up really early, I go to bed really late, and I drink a lot of caffeine in the middle. I’ve actually sat down and written down how my days are laid out. I’m trying to lead those young men to a national title, so I wake up and the first thing I will do from roughly five to eight is my LSU game prep, getting ready and getting our day ready, breaking down film of other teams going forward. Then, I have a window from roughly eight to noon where I’ve been calling a lot of our players because my first priority was touching all of them. I wanted to get in there and talk to all of them, and that takes time. Those phone conversations aren’t quick. Those things were lasting a good 30 minutes. I want them asking me questions. I want to get to know them. Then, we would start practice again. I would start prepping for our practice until about four. We would come back and be on the phone and look at rosters and look at recruits. You go to bed at midnight and get up and do it again. That’s just the way it is.”

On his ties to Georgia and his philosophy on recruiting…

“Here’s a fun fact, I was born in Atlanta, Georgia. I know the area well. I know a lot of the coaches. Obviously, I’ve coached a recruited for a long time. If you’re going to be any good, you come to the state of Georgia. They have phenomenal baseball players here, so I’ve developed a lot of relationships with coaches here over the years because they just have such good baseball here in the state. I’ve recruited a lot of players out of Georgia. I’m coaching one right now who is going to be a first rounder at LSU from right outside of Atlanta, Ty Floyd. I have a lot of ties and connections here. We will enhance those even more.”

On what stood out to him about Georgia during his interview process…

“A lot of things I think about when coming here, because you’re in the state so much recruiting, you look at per capita in my opinion – and I think you could probably get all 14 head coaches in the league to say – that Georgia is the best state for baseball. That’s a big draw. I think the facilities now are phenomenal, but what we’re doing, what Josh (Brooks) is doing, it’s going to be a phenomenal place to play this game at this level. With the commitment that they’ve made not only to the facilities but to the technology that they’re going to bring, I’m huge on development, and they’re behind that. That’s what they were looking for. I tell people all the time that you have to be careful of generic programming, generic development. Players will get lost. You’ll just lose them. I heard the fact that we’re doing the $45 million upgrade, and we want the technology. That was a perfect match right there.”

On how his experience with the Minnesota Twins helps him as a coach…

“I’m ready now. I had some opportunities, obviously, with some smaller places over the years. When you get to the big leagues, the game is so fast. You understand how hard it is to maintain the level that those guys are at. As I went through there and was running the defensive side of the ball, the pitching, running the bullpen, winning back-to-back Central titles, making it to the playoffs, the knowledge that I gained from that, you might learn in 10 years doing what I’m doing right now. I was fortunate enough to get three and a half.”

On how he plans to encourage a culture of a tight locker room…

“I’ll give you a short answer or we might not get out of here in time. The short answer is this, when you bring guys together, and you paint the vision, the first step you have to have is you have to think you can do it. Then, you have to believe. Then, you have to go get it. One of the ways that I think we do that is through our individual development plans. When everyone knows that we have a plan specific for each guy and that we’re working to get each guy better – not just this massive group of whatever where one size tries to fit all and it fits really only half the team – when we’re having that individual relationship. I’ve said that there’s one thing that the team that wins the national title will do more than anybody else this year, and that’s high-five each other. That’s how we’re going to do it. We’re going to do it with consistency. We’re going to do it with showing up and everyone knowing every single day that everyone is trying to get better. When we get in that locker room, the goals start to come together. Just like I told them, we’re going to high-five more than anybody next year. That’s the plan.”



On his future staff…

“I will do the pitching. I will start with that one. We’re going to get an offensive guy. I’m currently in that process right now. I think our ballpark is very unique in the best way. It has the ability to hit the ball to rightfield and run the ball out of the yard. It’s Yankee Stadium. They have a short rightfield, but it also can play to speed when you look at the gaps you have in left center and a big centerfield. I’m looking for a guy who can do a lot of things with launch angle and things of that nature and the homer. We’re going to be able to score runs in a lot of different ways. You can’t beat Paul Skenes by hitting homers. You’re going to have to put guys on. You’re going to have to steal bases. You’re going to have put the ball on the carpet. You’re going to have to them over and get them in, and we’re going to do that as well.”

On analytics and data how to apply that player to player…

“We are in a day and age where players today, when you make a change, it better be 100% objective. They’ve got this cool thing called an iPhone and Google, so they can look it up and see if you are right or wrong. As I’ve talked to all our players, when we make changes, it is going to be objective. It’s not going to be subjective. If it’s working, we are going to go with it and enhance that process. That’s what data does for you. Data also helps you build a relationship with that player. When you make that objective change and they see that they got a better result, the buy in becomes higher. As a lot of people have said, if you want to get better at something you better measure and we’re going to measure it a lot.”

On what his words to players in Georgia who want to come play at the University of Georgia…

“That will hit the top of my recruiting. The talent is there and there are so many services, we can look up and find out who is throwing 90 mph and hitting this or doing this. At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to this – are you going to be so invested in the University of Georgia and this baseball program that when you put that “G” on, you’re ready to go? You’re ready to do things that you may never thought you could do before. When you look back, you can say it was enjoyable and maybe it was hard, too. That’s what I’m looking for. People who when they put it on, they’re ready to go and know that they’re not only representing themselves, but the University and a great baseball program. We are going to do some things that haven’t been done here in a while.”

On roster impressions and Charlie Condon …

“I’ve had a couple conversations with Charlie. The guy’s going to be the best right-handed hitter in college baseball next year, if he isn’t one of them this year. Charlie is doing great, he’s in the Cape right now. Everybody already knows, but he’s going out for Team USA, and hopefully he’ll go out there and have a good showing to represent our country. Everybody in the SEC has got talent on their roster, and we’ve got talent here. We are working through some things and working through the roster right now. But yes, we’ve got some guys where the draft may be a concern. It’s an imperfect science so we’ll get through that. The draft, it starts a little later obviously, July 9th.”

On how important it was for him to take a head coaching job in the SEC and Georgia specifically…

“You want to be at the highest level you can be at and have a chance to be as successful as possible at that level. I think a lot about how fast paced this is and that’s the way it should be. I don’t think it’s a marathon, I just think it’s a sprint that doesn’t have a finish line. You have to wake up and sprint every day. That’s something I like to do. My wife can speak to that, you’re just used to it. Not that in other leagues you don’t have to sprint in, I don’t mean it like that, but that’s just the way I’m wired. I enjoy it. I want to be around the best players and I think this league is that. I think you learn more I’ve said this before, I think I learn more from players in the big league than they do from me. Seeing how they react. I learned more from Paul Skenes than he’s probably learned from me. You get around great people and great players, you’re going to learn a lot or you should be learning a lot, in my opinion. I don’t ever want to lose that. I want to constantly be learning. I think that this place is, with what Josh (Brooks) is doing, with facilities, and what’s already in place, we will make this the best place to play college baseball.”