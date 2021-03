The Josey Lady Eagles basketball team soared their way to the state championship at the Macon Centerplex. The Lady Eagles won the Georgia High School Association 2A state title over Fannin County, 47-42. It's the program's first state championship since 1998.

Josey trailed 38-30 heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored Fannin County 17 to 4 in the final frame. The Lady Eagles defense has defined their season, and that proved to be the difference in the state championship as well, scoring 22 points off turnovers, compared to 11 for the Lady Rebels.