Wedges and Woods make sanitary accommodations for customers

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic it has been advised that people should stay active and get fresh air to relieve stress surrounding the ‘stay at home’ order across the state of Georgia.
One way locals of the CSRA are taking in the fresh spring air is by hitting golf balls and taking out their frustrations.
Michael Witherington describes the feeling as a ‘release’ from being trapped indoors.
“As long as you have it, it’s a great way to get in the fresh air and enjoy yourself,”added Witherington.
Wedges and Woods a local driving range is helping their customers stay safe and stress free by taking proper accommodations to sanitize all buckets and golf balls before they are used.
“We sanitize and fill everything up, and that way everybody’s not touching everything,” said owner Nick Prokosa.