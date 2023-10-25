One of the five Augusta-area teams in Columbus, Georgia for the Georgia High School Association State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament picked up a win on day one of the double elimination tournament.

The Washington-Wilkes Lady Tigers beat Telfair County 9-1 in their opening game. It’s the program’s first trip to the state tournament in 29 years. Grovetown, Harlem, Emanuel County and Glascock County all dropped to the loser’s bracket after falling in their opening games.

Below are the results from day one, as well as day two matchups for the five local teams on Thursday, October 26. Complete brackets can be found here.

6A

Grovetown 0, Newnan 3

10/26 at 7:00 PM | Grovetown vs Pope

3A

Harlem 0, Gordon Lee 9

10/26 at 1:00 PM | Harlem vs Pike County

1A DII

Washington-Wilkes 9, Telfair County 1

10/26 at 5:00 PM | Washington-Wilkes vs Georgia Military Academy

Glascock County 2, Wilcox County 3

10/26 at 5:00 PM | Glascock County vs Bowdon

Emanuel County 4, Georgia Military Academy 5

10/26 at 5:00 PM | Emanuel County vs Telfair County