WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – One of the CSRA’s most successful high school football programs will have a new head coach this fall, and add some new spice to the 378 War, the nickname for the rivalry between Washington-Wilkes and Lincoln County High Schools.

Former assistant coach Alex Bradford will succeed Sid Fritts, who is retiring after three years in charge of the Tigers’ program, Bradford confirmed to WJBF Sports. Fritts led Washington-Wilkes to a 26-9 record and region championship in 2021.

Washington-Wilkes was Fritts’ eighth stop during a storied career that spanned 35 years. Overall his teams won 376 games and 12 region championships in 32 seasons, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association website. He originally retired to Wilkes County 2019 after eight seasons at Elbert County High School. After one season as a Tigers assistant, Fritts stepped in as head coach after the resignation of T.C. Jay.

Bradford was most recently the Tigers offensive coordinator and was named the school’s Teacher Of The Year in 2021. He graduated from arch-rival Lincoln County High School in 2006 and was a key member of the Red Devils’ 2005 Class-A state championship team, which defeated Washington-Wilkes in the championship game.