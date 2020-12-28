Washington beaten by Panthers, fails to clinch NFC East

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Washington blew its first chance to clinch the NFC East by losing 20-13 to the Carolina Panthers. All Washington had to do was beat a team long eliminated from contention to punch its ticket to the playoffs.

Dwayne Haskins started less than a week after being fined for violating COVID-19 protocols and turned the ball over three times in the first half. Coach Ron Rivera benched Haskins early in the fourth quarter and put Taylor Heinicke in at quarterback. It remains to be seen who starts next week at Philadelphia. Teddy Bridgewater threw for 197 yards to help the Panthers snap a three-game skid.