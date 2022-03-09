MACON, Ga. (WJBF) – Warren County fell just short in its bid for the school’s first Georgia High School Association state basketball championship on Wednesday, losing to Drew Charter School of Atlanta 51-50.

The Screaming Devils led throughout the game, and by as many as six in the fourth quarter. Drew closed to within one with a three-pointer inside the final 13 seconds, then stole the inbounds pass. A Warren County foul sent Cedric Taylor to the line for two free throws that gave the Eagles the lead. The Screaming Devils were unable to score on the ensuing possession as time expired.

Ken’vonte Brinkley led Warren County with 15 points.

“This season was amazing, nobody even thought that we would be here in Macon Coliseum,” said first-year Warren County Head Coach James Jennings. “Unfortunately, we fell short. But hats off to the guys that put in work from June to now and it show. I am just disappointed that I couldn’t fulfill my duties today and win them a championship”.

The Screaming Devils finish the 2021-22 season with a 25-4 record. They won the Region 7-A Public Championship and featured three different players that averaged double figures in scoring: Seniors Lorenzo Johnson (22.5 points per game), Brinkley (11.1) and Rashad Myers (10.9)