MACON, Ga (WJBF) – It was a gut wrenching 51-50 loss that ended Warren County’s season in the GHSA A final against Drew Charter.

The Screaming Devils lead the entire second half until the final moments of the fourth quarter after leading nine points, Warren County’s offense went cold as their last basket came with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

A tough way to lose on the biggest for the first team out of the CSRA to fall during championship week, but there’s still a chance that three teams bring home a title to the Augusta.