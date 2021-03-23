Walk-off winner lifts Clemson over Georgia Southern at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – First-year freshman pinch-hitter Alex Urban hit a two-run homer, the first long ball of his career, with one out in the ninth inning to lift Clemson to a 6-4 walkoff win over Georgia Southern at SRP Park on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 9-9, while the Eagles dropped to 10-9.



Clemson jumped out to an early lead on Caden Grice’s three-run homer, his sixth of the year, in the first inning. In the fourth inning, the Eagles scored two runs on one hit and a costly error, then Kier Meredith led off the fifth inning with his first home run of the season to give Clemson a 4-2 lead. Georgia Southern cut the lead in half in the seventh inning with a run after another error.



With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Sam Blancato lofted a high flyball to shallow left field that fell for a triple, allowing the tying run to score. In the bottom of the ninth inning, leadoff batter Davis Sharpe reached on an error and advanced to second base on Bryce Teodosio’s sacrifice bunt. Urban, making his first appearance in a game since March 14, came off the bench and crushed a two-run homer over the fence in right field for Clemson’s first walkoff homer since March 10, 2019, when Logan Davidson hit a two-run homer against North Carolina in a 5-4 walkoff win.



Nick Clayton (2-0), the last of five Tiger pitchers, earned the win, as Clemson allowed just four hits against a team that entered the game with a .317 batting average on the season. Jacob Parker (0-1) suffered the loss.



The Tigers travel to Boston College for a three-game series, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network.

Grovetown HS alum Hayden Harris (R) and Evans HS alum Matt Anderson (L) form an all-Augusta battery for Georgia Southern in their game against Clemson at SRP Park.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Alex Urban’s walk-off two-run home run, lifted Clemson to a 6-4 victory over Georgia Southern on Tuesday evening at SRP Park in North Augusta, South Carolina. Georgia Southern falls to 10-9 on the season, while Clemson improves to 9-9.



Clemson jumped out to an early lead in the first inning when Caden Grice hit a three-run home run off Jordan Jackson to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead. In the top of the fourth the Eagles responded with two runs of their own, as Christian Avant grounded into a fielder’s choice and Jarrett Brown hit a sacrifice fly to center field.



The Tigers would extend their lead in the fifth, adding a run on a Kier Meredith solo-home run. Georgia Southern would not go away, scoring in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Jason Swan . In the ninth with two outs in the inning, Sam Blancato tripled to short left field to score Steven Curry from second.



In the bottom half of the ninth, Alex Urban pinch-hit for Max Wagner and crushed a two-run shot over the right center field wall to stun the Eagles at SRP Park. Jacob Parker was pegged with the loss, falling to 0-1 on the season.



SCORING MOMENTS

BOTTOM 1st | GS 0 – CLEM 3 | Clemson homers to center field to take a 3-0 lead.

TOP 4th | GS 2 – CLEM 3 | Christian Avant grounded into a fielder’s choice to score the first run of the game. Jarrett Brown punched a sacrifice fly out to center to score Avant from third.

BOTTOM 5th | GS 2 – CLEM 4 | Clemson adds a run on a solo-shot in the fifth.

TOP 7th | GS 3 – CLEM 4 | Jason Swan flies out to right field to score Matt Anderson from third.

TOP 9th | GS 4 – CLEM 4 | Sam Blancato triples to short left field to score Steven Curry from second and tie the game.

BOTTOM 9th | GS 4 – CLEM 6 | A pinch-hit two-run home run wins it for Clemson.



GAME NOTES

Hayden Harris pitched three innings in relief, allowing one run on three hits and striking out a game high three Tigers.

pitched three innings in relief, allowing one run on three hits and striking out a game high three Tigers. Jason Swan stole his seventh base of the season, continuing his perfect stolen base streak.

stole his seventh base of the season, continuing his perfect stolen base streak. Mason McWhorter increased his hitting streak to seven games with a double in the fifth.

increased his hitting streak to seven games with a double in the fifth. Nick Clayton picked up the win in relief for the Tigers improving to 2-0 on the year.

UP NEXT

Georgia Southern will step back into conference play welcoming in Appalachian State for a three-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

