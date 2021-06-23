WACO native Allisha Gray named to U.S. Olympic 3×3 team

Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) shoots during a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday, May 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina women’s basketball program added another Olympic bound alumna with Allisha Gray being named to the inaugural USA Basketball women’s 3×3 team, USA Basketball officials announced on Wednesday.

Gray is set to make her Olympic debut in Tokyo but has worn the red, white and blue for USA Basketball since 2018 when she was named as part of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team pool. After making the USA 3×3 Olympic Qualifying Team, Gray went on to claim MVP honors at the 2021 Big Twelve International in Voiron, France, leading USA to a 6-1 record and first place.

As a member of the 2021 USA 3×3 Olympic Qualifying Team, Gray averaged a team-high 6.5 ppg. and 5.0 rpg. to help the USA to a 6-0 record at the FIBA 3×3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament May 26-30 in Graz, Austria. Most importantly, the USA’s semifinal win qualified the USA for the inaugural 3×3 Olympic event in Tokyo, and the USA finished No.1 based on FIBA’s rankings. Through her time with USA Basketball, Gray has tallied a 17-2 record in five-on-five and 3×3 games, including exhibition games.

As a Gamecock, Gray helped Carolina win the 2017 NCAA Championship, earning Final Four All-Tournament and Stockton Region All-Tournament Team honors along the way. Gray averaged 16.5 ppg on 56.8 percent shooting during that NCAA Tournament run, and 8.3 rpg, second best on the team. She scored four straight points during Carolina’s 12-2 fourth quarter run in the national title game against Mississippi State, helping bring the Gamecocks their first national championship.

Gray joins her 2017 championship winning teammate A’ja Wilson, also making her Olympic debut in Tokyo. Other Gamecocks to play in an Olympics are Shannon Johnson (United States, 1996), Ilona Burgrova (Czech Republic, 2012) and Iva Sliskovic (Croatia, 2012).

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games begin on Fri., July 23 with 3×3 basketball featuring eight women’s teams competing at Aomi Urban Sports Park from July 24-28. The preliminary round will be played from July 24-27. The quarterfinals will be on July 27, and the semifinals and finals are set for July 28.

