LINCOLN, Neb. – Kyle Vantrease ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 36 seconds left as Georgia Southern outlasted Nebraska, 45-42, to pick up its second win over a P5 program in school history on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Eagles of the Game:

Vantrease completed 37-of-56 passes for 409 yards and a touchdown, and ran for the game-winning 8-yard TD. Derwin Burgess Jr. notched a Georgia Southern single-game record 12 catches for 119 yards. Gerald Green rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries, while Jalen White rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Marques Watson-Trent recorded a team-high 10 tackles, including seven solo, while Justin Ellis had five tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss.