USC’s Beamer visits fans in Aiken, talks South Aiken walk-on, OU to SEC

University of South Carolina head coaches Shane Beamer, Frank Martin and others stopped in Aiken, South Carolina to meet with local fans during a stop on USC’s “Welcome Home” tour. The coaches signed autographs and took pictures with fans from the Aiken and Augusta Gamecock Clubs.

Beamer talked about former South Aiken quarterback and tight end Jesse Sanders, who walked on to the Gamecocks football team in 2000, but missed the entire season with a torn ACL.

“I saw the feature that was on TV of him recently and it had some clips of when he was playing high school quarterback and I was going to tell him that he was impressive running around playing quarterback as well,” said Beamer. “But you know I think the thing with him is that life is tough and you can’t always control everything and we will make sure we will respond to it the right way and come back stronger because of it,” added Beamer. “He has really worked hard, has a good attitude about himself with the way he approaches things each and every day and we’re glad he is a part of the program,” said Beamer.

The former Oklahoma Sooner assistant also shared his thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference. “Yeah it is pretty wild, we were talking about it coming over here and it is interesting and I have all types of thoughts on it, but it’s the toughest conference in America and it just got a whole lot tougher,” said Beamer.