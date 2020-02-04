USCA opens baseball season with sweep of Lincoln Memorial

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken baseball team finished off a three-game sweep of Lincoln Memorial Sunday by picking up wins of scores by 20-5 and 15-5.

The Pacers are now 3-0 on the year while the Railsplitters are 0-3.

In game one, head coach Kenny Thomas‘ team fell behind 1-0 in the top of the second before reeling off 18 consecutive runs over the next four at bats to put the game away.

USC Aiken plated seven runs in the bottom of the second, with the big hit coming off the bat of Eric McGirt. He doubled in three runs to make it 4-1. Alex Mills completed the scoring in the frame with a two-run single.

In the third, the Pacers struck with four more runs. Blake Jenkins drove in a pair of runs in the inning while McGirt and Mills each had one RBI in the stanza.

A six-run fourth was highlighted by Jenkins and Leo Horacio, who each posted two-RBI hits. The lone run in the fifth came via Jose Hernandez.

The Railsplitters scored four runs in the sixth, but Thomas’ team scored two in the bottom of the stanza. David Jacobs and Jacob Boyd each doubled in a run.

For the game, Jenkins and Mills led the way with three hits apiece. Jenkins drove in five while McGirt added four RBI. Mills registered three RBI and Horacio drove in two. Luke Leisenring and Sean McQuillan scored three times apiece. Jackson Hannon, Scott Huntley, Jenkins, McGirt and Trey Polewski each crossed home twice.

On the mound, Jacob Rye picked up the victory after allowing just one hit over two innings. He struck out four. Zach Fordham struck out four as well. Adam Hane had three strikeouts and Jarod McElyea had one strikeout.

The Pacers wasted little time taking the lead in game two, plating four runs in the first inning. The highlight of the frame was a two-run blast by Leisenring, giving the squad a 3-0 edge. Jeff Cyr’s single made it 4-0 moments later.

Leading 4-2 in the bottom of the second, USC Aiken left no doubt in the outcome, plating seven runs. In the frame, Marcus Mastellone and Hannon each had two-RBI base knocks. The hit by Hannon pushed the margin to 11-2.

After LMU scored two in the top of the third, the Pacers plated two in the bottom of the inning. Leisenring scored on a groundout before Jenkins raced home on a wild pitch for a 13-4 edge. McQuillan’s single in the sixth made it 14-5. Mastellone’s base knock to right field in the eighth scored Polewski, invoking the run rule at 15-5.

For the game, Cyr and Hannon had two hits apiece. Hannon and Mastellone each drove in three runs while Leisenring crossed home three times.

On the mound, Daniel Wiggins picked up the victory. He worked four innings. Daniel Lee got the start and went three frames while William Ard worked the eighth inning.Wiggins struck out two while Ard and Lee had one strikeout apiece.

The Pacers return to action Friday when they host Shepherd in a three-game series starting at 4 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

COURTESY USC AIKEN SPORTS INFORMATION