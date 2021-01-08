USC, Ole Miss men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina at Ole Miss men’s basketball game of January 9 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time. The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report)
COURTESY USC ATHLETICS