USC, Ole Miss men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina at Ole Miss men’s basketball game of January 9 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time. The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report)

COURTESY USC ATHLETICS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories