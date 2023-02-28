AUGUSTA, Ga. – University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball standouts Tehree Horn , Tyler Johnson and Jalen McCoy have been named to the PBC all-conference team while head coach Mark Vanderslice has been named PBC Coach of the Year.

Horn garnered first-team honors while McCoy was selected to the second team. Johnson was voted to the third team. The trio guided the Pacers to the No. 1 seed for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Horn led the team in scoring (16.4 ppg) and rebounds (6.5 rpg) as well as field goals made (370), free throws made (79) and free throw percentage (84.0 percent). He was second in the team in assists (56) and steals (25).

Horn poured in a career-high 32 points in the victory at Flagler, including a career-high six three-point field goals. His nine free throws made in the win over North Georgia were also a career best. He snagged a career-high 10 rebounds in the win over Anderson and had a career-best seven assists in the win over Coastal Georgia. Horn was tabbed PBC Player of the Week twice during the season.

In PBC games, Horn led the conference in free throw percentage (88.7 percent), finished fourth in scoring average (17.4 ppg), sixth in rebounding (6.6 rpg), 13th in three-point field goals made (1.7), in field goal percentage (44.9 percent) and 22nd in assists (1.9).

McCoy led the team in field goal percentage (55.2 percent). He was second in scoring (12.5 ppg), made field goals (143), free throw percentage (83.8 percent), blocks (16) and offensive rebounds (43).

McCoy poured in a season-high 28 points while making a season-best 11 field goals in the win at No. 15 Augusta. He made a career-high seven free throws in the win at Young Harris and pulled down a career-best 10 boards against the Jaguars. McCoy dished out a career-high six assists in the win over Erskine and blocked a career-best three shots against Augusta.

In league games, McCoy was third in field goal percentage (56.5 percent), 10th in scoring (14.6 ppg) and 22nd in rebounding (4.9 rpg).

Johnson led the team in three-point field goals made (48) and steals (51). He was second on the team with 110 defensive rebounds and rebounds per game (5.4 rpg), third on the team in made field goals (128) and scoring (12.4 ppg).

Johnson scored a career-high 23 points against Tusculum. He pulled down a season-best nine rebounds in the win over North Georgia. Johnson notched a career-high four steals in the victory over Anderson and dished out a career-best eight assists in the win at Flagler.

In PBC games, Johnson led the league in steals (1.8), is seventh in made three-point field goals per game (1.8), 17th in rebounding (5.3 rpg) and 20th in scoring (11.4 ppg).

Vanderslice picks up his second Herbert Greene Coach of the Year honor, with the first time being during the 2016-17 season. Picked to finish third in the PBC Preseason Poll, Vanderslice led his team to a 21-7 regular-season record, including a PBC-best 14-4 ledger. His squad had two streaks of five consecutive victories and now enters the postseason having won a season-high six straight contests.

First Team

Miguel Arnold, Augusta

Malik Bryant, Flagler

Frank Champion, North Georgia

Tyshaun Crawford, Augusta

Tehree Horn , USC Aiken



Second Team

Karl Chavis, Young Harris

Nelson Haskin, Columbus State

Jalen McCoy , USC Aiken

Jared Sherfield, Lander

A.J. White, North Georgia



Third Team

Phillip Burwell, Georgia Southwestern

Jacob Cooper, Lander

Tyler Johnson , USC Aiken

Tyree Myers, Augusta

Lenny Pradia, Young Harris

Kyle Young, Flagler



Player of the Year presented by College Ave

Frank Champion, North Georgia



Defensive Player of the Year presented by College Ave

Nelson Haskin, Columbus State



Freshman of the Year presented by College Ave

A.J. White, North Georgia



Herbert Greene Coach of the Year

Mark Vanderslice , USC Aiken

COURTESY USC AIKEN ATHLETICS