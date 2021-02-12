USC Aiken Women’s basketball opts out of remainder of 2020-21 season

AIKEN, S.C. (USC Aiken Communications) – The University of South Carolina Aiken Department of Athletics announced today that the women’s basketball team has decided to opt out of countable athletic-related activity (CARA) for the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Student-athletes who choose to opt out of their respective competition seasons due to COVID-19 concerns will be able to keep their scholarships, per an NCAA mandate announced late last year. The NCAA also announced in December that winter sport student-athletes who compete during the 2020-21 academic year will receive an additional season of competition through a waiver approved by the Division II Management Council.

“We fully support and respect the decision our women’s basketball student-athletes made,” Director of Athletics Jim Herlihy stated. “Their health and safety is the most important consideration that we have and we wanted to compete this season as long as they felt safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. After numerous postponed games and canceled contests, the women’s basketball team made the tough decision to opt out for the remainder of the season.”

Due to the ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19, the NCAA has directed all member institutions to provide student-athletes with an option to opt out of athletics participation. USC Aiken Athletics has supported the decisions of any individual student-athletes who wish to opt out this year, and the department will continue that support with the women’s basketball team.