NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) — Due to potential inclement weather, the originally scheduled game between USC-Aiken and Augusta University at SRP Park on Thursday, March 31st has been moved up a day to Wednesday, March 30th.

Officials say the “Battle on the River” game time will remain the same with gates opening at 5:30 P.M. and the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

Officials add that all tickets that were bought for the originally scheduled date on March 31st will be honored on March 30th.