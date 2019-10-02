USC Aiken volleyball stays undefeated, tops Emmanuel 3-0

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball team posted a 3-0 victory over Emmanuel Tuesday evening.

The Pacers are now 13-0 on the year while the Lions fall to 5-8.

Alie Smith led the way with a team-best 10 kills. She added five digs, an ace and a block. A quartet of Pacers notched six kills apiece. Christine Carroll, Kayla Duggan, Abbey Schad and Kelsey Spurlin reached the six-plateau mark.

Alli Bell tallied 16 assists in just over a set of action. She also totaled three kills and three digs. Mallory Barash accounted for 11 assists to go along with a kill and a block.

Defensively, Rebecca Martinez accounted for a match-high 21 digs. She added four assists and a pair of aces.

Leading 21-19 in the first set, Duggan notched a kill. Smith followed it up with an ace for a four-point margin. Up by three at 23-20, Duggan and Spurlin notched back-to-back kills for the five-point win.

Down 3-1 in the second frame, USC Aiken embarked on a 4-0 spurt to take the lead. Spurlin, Bell and Carroll all had kills while Kari Mercer had an ace. Up 6-5, head coach Glenn Cox‘s team reeled off five consecutive points for an 11-5 lead. During the spurt, Bell and Schad had a kill. The Pacers also tallied a 7-1 run to put the set away en route to the 25-17 win.

Up by one at 15-14 in the third set, Carroll slammed home a kill. Two points later, Barash and Schad combined for a block to make it 18-14. Back-to-back miscues by the visitors pushed the margin to six at 20-14. The Pacers cruised to the 25-18 victory, with Schad serving up an ace for the final tally.

