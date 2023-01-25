AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team knocked off the Augusta Jaguars Wednesday evening, 68-52.

The Pacers are now 11-8 (5-4 PBC) on the season.

Head coach Mark Miller ‘s team was led by Jentri Worley’s 15 points on five-of-eight shooting from the floor. She was one-of-two from behind the arc and added four from the free throw line in 36 minutes of play. Emily Trushel registered a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Breanna Gustave accounted for 12 points and six boards while Hailey Unger amassed 11 points. Kelsie Woodard garnered 10 points and six rebounds.

In the first half, USC Aiken jumped out to a 10-4 lead when Worley buried a three-ball with 5:26 to play. The Pacers increased the margin to eight on a lay-up by Unger with 2:55 to go. A pair of free throws by Marta Rivera pushed the score to 22-10 but the Jaguars cut the deficit to seven to start the second period.

USC Aiken extended the margin to 34-21 by scoring eight straight points. During the run, Woodard hit three straight baskets before Gustave’s shot gave the home team a 13-point edge. However, the Jaguars cut the deficit to seven, 36-29, at the break.

After the half, USC Aiken outscored Augusta 15-9 in the third quarter on 7-13 shooting, including one-of-two from three-point land. Brenna Gustave led the Pacers with eight points during the period and Emily Trushel accounted for the one shot from distance.

The Pacers stretched the lead to 15 just 17 seconds into the final stanza when Woodard buried two free throws for a 53-38 advantage. Augusta clawed back into the contest, pulling within seven with 4:44 to play. However, Miller’s team embarked on a 5-0 spurt en route to a 16-point margin with 45 seconds to play in the victory.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 25-of-52 from the floor, including three-of-seven from downtown. The Pacers connected on 15-of-21 from the charity stripe. USC Aiken outrebounded the visitors 38-27. Miller’s team held a 26-14 edge off the bench.

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they play at No. 19 North Georgia at 1:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

