USC Aiken Pacers power past Paine College, 3-0

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball team posted a 3-0 victory at Paine Tuesday evening.

The Pacers are now 19-1 on the season while the Lions stand at 11-6.

Trailing 11-9, Alie Smith slammed home a kill. She served up an ace to knot the score at 11-11. After a kill from Anita Cookey-Gam, Smith registered three straight aces for a 15-11 edge. Head coach Glenn Cox‘s team slowly increased the margin thanks in part to multiple aces from Kelsey Spurlin. Additionally, Brittany French and Christine Carroll added kills before Mallory Barash’s pass to Smith ended the first set at 25-17.

Avery Macklin started the second set off with a kill. USC Aiken held an 8-7 edge before French hammered home a kill. Rebecca Martinez tallied an ace for a 10-7 advantage. Tied at 16-16, Carroll registered a kill. Ashlyn Hill accounted for a point before Martinez totaled another ace. Smith’s kill pushed the score to 20-17. Up 22-17, Hill made it a six-point edge after slamming home on over pass. The Pacers ended the frame at 25-19 when Macklin slammed home the winning point.

USC Aiken was never challenged in the final set. Between kills from multiple student-athletes, aces from Emily Duggan and a kill from Kari Mercer, the visitors earned a 25-9 win.

For the match, Carroll and Smith led the way with eight kills apiece. Bell and Barash accounted for 16 and 10 assists, respectively. Defensively, Martinez totaled 12 digs.

At the service line, the squad registered 14 aces, including six from Smith. Duggan had three while Martinez and Spurlin each had two. Hill notched an ace.

The Pacers return to action Friday against Georgia College at 7 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

COURTESY USCA SPORTS INFORMATION