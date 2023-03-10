AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Melvin Archie loves the game of basketball. He loves it so much that when he wasn’t able to join the USC Aiken Pacers men’s team, he signed on to be a student assistant, just so he could be close to the game. He took notes, practiced his drills, and made sure that if he ever got an opportunity to play he’d be ready.

Then one day, that opportunity came. “Coach Vanderslice called me into his office,” recalls Melvin, “and told me a spot opened up, and he asked me if I wanted to take it.” He said yes with no hesitation, and now he gets to live his dream of being a college basketball player.

He is beloved by his teammates and coaches alike with Head Coach Mark Vanderslice telling me Melvin’s personality is contagious. “He’s been a blessing for us each and every day,” said Coach, “there is nobody I’m more proud of.”

Melvin’s team is definitely going to need his energy and spirit this weekend as they enter the NCAA DII Tournament as the number 4 seed. They tip off against Catawba at 7:30pm on Saturday March 11th inside Christenberry Fieldhouse.