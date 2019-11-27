USC Aiken Pacers cage Paine Lady Lions, 74-65

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team picked up a hard fought 74-65 victory at Paine Tuesday evening.



The Pacers are now 3-2 on the season.



Head coach Mark Miller‘s team was led by Alex Canady and Kwajelin Farrar as both netted 16 points. Farrar added seven rebounds.



Chesney Gardner poured in 15 points while Melyk Taouil canned 13 points and added nine boards. Kanna Suzuki and Madison Williams added six points apiece while Rikoya Anderson snagged 10 rebounds – all of which came in the first half.



USC Aiken trailed 19-15 entering the second quarter, but Williams and Farrar netted two quick buckets for a one-point lead. The two baskets helped propel the Pacers to a 14-0 spurt for a 29-19 lead. During the run, Taouil had a lay-up while Suzuki buried a three-ball before Williams ended the run with a pair of charity tosses.



Leading by nine, Farrar hit two free throws for a 35-24 advantage. A pair of charity tosses from Gardner gave the visitors a 39-26 edge heading into the break.



USC Aiken stretched the lead to 61-44 after going on a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Gardner’s jumper in the lane completed the spurt. Paine cut the deficit to eight at 61-53, but Farrar found Taouil for a three-ball, pushing the advantage back to double digits.



Paine fought back once again, but Suzuki found Taouil for a lay-up to make it 68-60. The home team continued pressing and Miller’s team continued pushing forward. Leading 68-62, Williams hit a free throw prior to Canady finding Taouil on the break. The Lady Lions would get no closer than seven points in the final minute.



For the game, USC Aiken hit 25-of-56 (44.6 percent) from the floor, including six-of-16 (37.5 percent) from downtown. The squad canned 18-of-24 from the charity stripe (75.0 percent). Miller’s team held a 14-6 edge in second chance points.



The Pacers return to action Tuesday, Dec. 3, when they host Emmanuel at 5:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

COURTESY USCA SPORTS INFORMATION