USC Aiken names Michael Holder interim head baseball coach

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken Director of Athletics Jim Herlihy is excited to announce Michael Holder will serve as the Interim Head Baseball Coach.

“Michael has been an integral part of the program during both of his tenures at USC Aiken,” Herlihy stated. “He has a tremendous relationship with the alumni, current student-athletes and the incoming players. Michael has done an excellent job recruiting throughout his career and knows the Southeast Region as well as anyone. We look forward to him taking over as the Interim Head Baseball Coach and believe he will do a fantastic job.”

Holder has over 15 years of coaching experience at the Division I and Division II levels. Coming off his fourth year at USC Aiken, Holder has been a key cog on the coaching staff throughout his two stints with the program.

“I’m honored and humbled to accept the position of interim head baseball coach,” Holder stated. “I’d like to thank Chancellor Jordan and Director of Athletics Jim Herlihy for trusting me to carry on the deep baseball tradition that has been present for here many years. Also, I’d like to congratulate Kenny Thomas for his outstanding career in college baseball and for the opportunity he gave me in 2004 to become an assistant coach at USC Aiken.

“One thing that’s always been apparent during my time in Aiken is the passion our community and alumni have for Pacer baseball. That passion has led to some tremendous team performances and support over the years. Our goals are to continue to elevate team performance, passion and support of our team on and off the field while developing our current players into the best students and athletes they can possibly become. Go Pacers!”

After helping guide the University of North Georgia to a World Series berth in 2017, Holder returned to USC Aiken and promptly helped the team to the PBC Championship game and a 35-19 record. During the 2018 season, he helped the squad bat 44 points higher than the opposition while landing three student-athletes on the all-conference team.

In 2019, Holder coached All-American Conner Durden , who led the Pacers and the PBC in on-base percentage.

After a shortened 2020 season, Holder has helped the Pacers into the top 15 nationally and PBC lead for stolen bases.

Prior to his time at North Georgia, Holder spent eight seasons as an assistant coach for the USC Aiken baseball program, serving the last two as pitching coach for the Pacers. Under his direction, the pitching staff posted a 3.57 earned run average in 2012 and led the Pacers to a 38-win season while earning a top-20 ranking in the final Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Division II national poll.

As a hitting instructor in his early seasons at USC Aiken, Holder helped the Pacers to a school-record 47 wins in 2008 and the PBC regular season championship in 2009. The Pacers broke numerous school hitting records in 2009 with Southeast Region Player of the Year and All-American Travis Howard leading the nation in RBI’s with 103, which also tied a Division II national record.

Prior to his stint at USC Aiken, Holder spent three seasons as a volunteer assistant at Vanderbilt University. During his tenure in Nashville, Tennessee, Holder mentored the Commodore catchers and oversaw field preparations at Hawkins Field.

The Evans, Ga., native is a 2001 graduate of Augusta State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. As a player, he was a four-year letterwinner as a catcher at Georgia Southern University from 1995-1999.

