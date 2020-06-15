USC Aiken names Jaclin Poole head softball coach

The University of South Carolina Aiken has named Jaclin Poole as its new head softball coach.



“We are excited to get someone with Jaclin’s passion and background here at USC Aiken,” Director of Athletics Jim Herlihy said.



Poole replaces Jerry Snyder, who coached the Pacers since the program began in 1987. Snyder led the program to four NCAA Tournament appearances and won a program-best 37 games in 2007.



“Within four seasons, Jaclin was able help Lees-McRae win the conference tournament and earn its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth after taking over a six-win program,” Herlihy stated. “She has the knowledge and experience we are looking for. Jaclin is a tremendous addition to Pacer Nation and we are thrilled to see how she can build upon a solid foundation.”



Poole, a native of Clover, S.C., comes to USC Aiken from Division II Lees-McRae, where she has served as the head coach since the fall of 2015. Prior to being named the head coach in Banner Elk, N.C., Poole was an assistant coach with the Bobcats.



In each season, LMC saw consistent improvement under Poole’s direction. The win total increased every year during her tenure as did her team’s on-base percentage. In a shortened 2020 campaign, Poole guided LMC to a pair of victories over No. 1 Young Harris.



In 2019, the Bobcats picked up their first-ever NCAA Division II Tournament victory in sensational fashion when Kara Cunningham registered a walk-off inside the park homer for a 1-0 nine-inning win over Coker.



Under Poole’s tutelage, Cunningham was named the 2019 Conference Carolinas Player of the Year while also picking up all-region and All-American accolades. Poole has coached six student-athletes that earned all-conference honors and five that were all-tournament team selections.



“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to take the reins of the USC Aiken softball program,” Poole said. “There has been a tradition of success at USC Aiken and I expect nothing less in the years to come. I am thankful for Director of Athletics Jim Herlihy , Chancellor Dr. Jordan, and the hiring committee for the opportunity and their trust in me to lead this incredible program.”



A 2013 graduate of Coker College, Poole earned her degree in sports management and is set to complete her Master of Science in college athletic administration in December. On the diamond, she was a two-time Conference Carolinas all-tournament team selection. A four-year student-athlete, Poole was named to the Presidential Honor Roll, was an NFCA All-America Scholar and was tabbed Coker’s “Freshman Athlete of the Year.”



Poole will begin her new role August 1.

