HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken golf team won the Wexford Intercollegiate, which wrapped up Tuesday afternoon.

The Pacers shot 15-over par, 879, to win the title in the 18-team field. The squad shot scores of 293-289-297 in the 54-hole event, which was hosted by Francis Marion.

Dayton was second after shooting 20-over par, 884 while Francis Marion and Richmond tied for third at 22-over par, 886.

It marked USC Aiken’s first tournament victory since picking up the win at the 7th Annual UNG Fall Invitational on Oct. 27, 2020. It marked the program’s 91st victory in the Division II era. The victory also marked the fourth time USC Aiken has won the Wexford Intercollegiate.

Head coach Michael Carlisle ‘s team was led by Leonardo Bono’s second-place finish. He shot two-under par, 70, for the final 18 holes of play. For the tournament, Bono shot 70-74-70 for two-under par, 214.

Erik Olin tied for eighth after finishing at three-over par, 219. He shot scores of 75-69-75.

Jonah Winter tied for 18th after shooting five-over par, 221. He shot scores of 74-74-73 in the 56-hole event. Oscar Abrahamsson finished in a tie for 28th. He shot 10-over par, 226.

The Pacers return to action Feb. 27-28 at the Spring Bulldog Clash, which will be held in Pawley’s Island, S.C.

1 USC Aiken 293 289 297 879 T2 Leonardo Bono (4) 70 74 70 214 T8 Erik Olin (3) 75 69 75 219 T18 Jonah Winter (5) 74 74 73 221 T28 Oscar Abrahamsson (1) 74 72 80 226 T64 Karl Frisk (2) 75 80 79 234

COURTESY USC AIKEN ATHLETICS