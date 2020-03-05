USC Aiken Lady Pacers’ season comes to an end in PBC quarterfinals

| The No. 5 University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team lost a 75-64 decision at No. 4 Columbus State Wednesday evening in the PBC Quarterfinals.
The Pacers close the season with a 15-14 record. The Cougars improve to 19-8.
Head coach Mark Miller‘s team was led by Kwajelin Farrar’s 45th career double-double. She accounted for 17 points and 13 rebounds to go along with three blocks. Melyk Taouil added 16 points and six rebounds while Rikoya Anderson totaled 10 points and 10 boards for a double-double.
USC Aiken took a 3-2 lead when Taouil drained a three-ball off a pass from Madison Williams. Trailing 15-9, Farrar snagged an offensive board and put it back to close the gap to four. On the ensuing possession, Williams found Kanna Suzuki for a three-point bucket. The Cougars went up by seven, but a Rikoya Anderson jumper with 44 seconds left in the first cut the margin to four, 23-19.
Miller’s team found itself trailing 38-30 with 1:23 to go in the second quarter, but Taouil found Farrar for a basket to make it a 38-32 game at intermission.
The Cougars extended the lead to double figures at 42-32, but USC Aiken chipped away at the deficit. Suzuki found Chesney Gardner for a lay-up, pulling the team within four at 42-38. CSU pushed the margin to 11, but Taouil’s three-ball and Farrar’s inside basket cut the deficit to six, 49-43. Taouil hit Suzuki with a solid pass, allowing her to drain a three-point bucket with 2:20 to go in the third as the Pacers made it a one-possession game. However, the Cougars led 57-49 entering the fourth quarter.
USC Aiken trailed by 14 in the fourth quarter, but Miller’s team battled back. Anderson’s lay-up with 4:01 to go pulled the squad within seven at 67-60. However, that was as close as the team could get the rest of the way.
For the game, USC Aiken connected on 25-of-50 shots from the floor (50.0 percent), including six-of-14 from downtown (42.9 percent). The Pacers held a 39-33 edge on the glass. USC Aiken distributed 19 assists on the 25 made field goals.
It marked the last game as a Pacer for Kwajelin Farrar and Melyk Taouil.
COURTESY USC AIKEN SPORTS INFORMATION