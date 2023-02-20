AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Homecoming is always a special time for the students at USC Aiken. For Emily and Delaney Trushel, it marks one of the last times they will share the court.

Having played basketball together since they were very young, they both found their way to USC Aiken and became stars on the women’s basketball team. They will graduate in May and attend grad school, but they will be separating for the first time in 21 years.

“We’ve always played together and always been together,” says Delaney, ” it’s just something we really want to experience.”

With the season drawing to a close the girls are looking ahead to post season and making a run in the tournament. The twins will play their last home matchup on Saturday, February 25th.