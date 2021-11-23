USC Aiken falls to No. 23 Florida Southern on the road

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. – The University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team lost a 99-86 decision at No. 23 Florida Southern Tuesday evening.

The Pacers are now 2-2 on the season as are the Mocs.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice‘s team was led by Tyler Johnson’s career-high 23 points on nine-of-16 shooting from the floor. He also snagged a team-high six boards to go along with a game-best three steals.

David Strother added 16 points on five-of-10 shooting. Preston Parks and LaTreavin Black added 13 and 12, respectively. Parks dished out four assists while Black pulled down nine rebounds.

The Pacers trailed 32-14 near the midway point of the half, but the squad chipped away at the margin. Parks found Tehree Horn for a three-point bucket at the 4:26 mark, pulling the team within nine, 40-31. However, the home team responded with a 9-0 run for an 18-point advantage. USC Aiken scored the final five points of the half – two from Johnson and three from Strother – to make it a 51-38 game at the break.

Down 63-41, the Pacers continued to cut into the deficit. Demitrios Dixon nailed a three-ball off a pass from Strother at the 12:36 mark. Moments later, Strother converted a three-point play to pull the visitors within 10, 72-62. Johnson netted the next four points, pulling the squad within six at 72-66. However, the team could not get any closer the rest of the way. 

For the game, USC Aiken hit 30-of-69 from the floor (43.5 percent), including five-of-18 from downtown (27.8 percent). The team connected on 21-of-28 from the charity stripe (75.0 percent). Vanderslice’s team held a 41-34 advantage on the glass, including a 16-9 edge on the offensive glass. 

The Mocs canned 13-of-28 from downtown (46.4 percent).

The Pacers return to action Friday when they play at Belmont Abbey at 2 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

COURTESY USCA SPORTS INFORMATION

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories