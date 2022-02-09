USC Aiken falls in tight finish against Bobcats, 67-62

AIKEN, S.C. (USC Aiken Athletics) – The University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team lost a hard-fought 67-62 game to Georgia College Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 7-14 overall and 3-10 in league play. The Bobcats stand at 8-14 overall and 5-8 against PBC foes.

Head coach Mark Miller ‘s team was led by Chidinma Okafor’s 15 points. Delaney Trushel accounted for 14 points and four assists. Emily Trushel and Allycia Harris had nine points apiece. Harris narrowly missed a double-double as she had a game-best nine boards.

USC Aiken trailed 17-7 in the opening frame before Madison Williams took a pass from Grace Crawford and buried a three-point bucket. Down 19-10, Delaney Trushel found Okafor for a basket, making it 19-12 heading into the second quarter.

Miller’s team continued to slice into the deficit. Down 21-14, Okafor and Harris hit shots. A three-point basket by Delaney Trushel from Sarah Perez knotted it at 21-21. The Pacers trailed 29-22, but USC Aiken cut into the margin. A three-ball from Delaney Trushel with 16 seconds to play in the half made it 36-35 at the break.

USC Aiken quickly took the lead in the third stanza on Okafor’s bucket 11 seconds in. The score was tied at 39-39 before Harris canned a basket off a pass from Williams. Leading 46-43, Mackenzie Cochrane hit a jumper, giving the home team a five-point edge going into the fourth quarter.

A back-and-forth final frame saw the teams remain tied at 50-50. The Bobcats led 59-54 with 1:08 to go before Okafor found Harris for two points. A foul shot helped her convert an old-fashioned three-point play, making it 59-57 with 55 ticks remaining. However, USC Aiken could not get closer the rest of the way.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 24-of-62 from the floor (38.7 percent), including nine-of-21 from downtown (42.9 percent). Miller’s team dished out 15 assists.