AUGUSTA, GA — The Peach Belt Conference has released the 2023 men’s basketball tournament bracket. Tournament play will begin this Thursday, March 2, with four quarterfinals. The semifinals will be on Friday, March 3, with the championship game on Sunday, March 5. The event will be hosted by Augusta University at Christenberry Fieldhouse in Augusta, Ga. USC Aiken is the #1 seed for the tournament but were unable to host in the Convocation Center due to a prior commitment.

USCA and Augusta finished the regular season tied at 14-4 and are PBC regular season co-Champions. USC Aiken will be the #1 seed for the tournament after sweeping the Jaguars in both regular-season matchups.

North Georgia is the #3 seed at 13-5 while Lander is #4 at 12-6. Young Harris will be the #5 seed with Columbus State at #6.

Flagler and Georgia Southwestern both picked up wins in their season finales on Saturday and finished tied in the PBC standings at 7-11 in league play. The two split their regular-season meetings, but Flagler takes the #7 seed thanks to a victory over USCA earlier in the season.

Ticket information, brackets, directions and more can be found on the men’s basketball tournament website here.

2023 PBC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Hosted by Augusta University

Thursday, March 2

12:00 pm – #1 USC Aiken vs. #8 Georgia Southwestern

2:30 pm – #4 Lander vs. #5 Young Harris

5:00 pm – #2 Augusta vs. #7 Flagler

7:30 pm – #3 North Georgia vs. #6 Columbus State



COURTESY PEACH BELT CONFERENCE