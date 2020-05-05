Universal Martial Arts Dojos opens doors for classes

As businesses begin to slowly open their doors once again, most are taking the proper precautions to better serve the public to keep germs from spreading. On Monday, Universal Martial Arts Dojos held their first in-person classes in almost two months.

” It’s very good to get back on the mat, it just kind of brings you back to what you like the most, ” said Logan Sims, who’d just earned his blue belt in karate.

During the time which the doors to the dojo were closed, owner and chief instructor Crosby Broadwater utilized the time to better prepare his studio for when his students returned.

“For us doing extra precautions with less people in class, and extra cleaning. I have no problem doing that at all just to make sure they can train the right way and be healthy and safe,” said Broadwater.

Broadwater only allows four students inside of the studio at a time, with their parents having to wait in the parking lot. He doubled his sanitizing duties and checks all of his students temperatures as they enter the building.