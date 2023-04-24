The Aquinas Fighting Irish and the Greenbrier Wolfpack girls soccer teams remain undefeated and will play in their respective Georgia High School Association semifinals.

Aquinas (12-0) defeated Mt. Zion Carrolton 10-0 on Monday night at home. They will play McIntosh County Academy on Thursday, April 27 in the GHSA 1A DII semifinals. It’s the first time the Aquinas program has been this far in the playoffs.

Greenbrier (18-0) defeated Northview 2-1 at home on Monday. They will play Northgate at home in the GHSA 5A semifinals on Thursday, April 27.