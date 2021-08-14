Unbelievable 14 strikeouts for Estes in complete game

North Augusta, SC – The Augusta Pimento Cheese will finish the year undefeated. Joey Estes tossed a complete game. He struck out 14 and allowed only two runs as the Jackets defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) 8-2.

Augusta has now won five consecutive games. It’s the longest winning streak of the season.

The party got started in the first inning. The Jackets led 5-0 after the first five men came to the plate. Home runs in the first inning from Bryson Horne and Landon Stephens gave Augusta the early 5-0 advantage.

Stephens added another run in the 2nd with a double to make it 6-0. Kannapolis scored twice in the third inning thanks to a Wilber Sanchez two-run home run. That was all the damage Joey Estes allowed on the night. He struck out six consecutive batters between the 7th and 8th innings.

He induced a soft fly ball facing A.J. Gill to end the night. Estes earned his second win of the season. He set a career high in strikeouts. It is his first complete game of his pro career. Estes utilized 106 pitches to accomplish the feat.

The offense supported Estes with two more runs. A Vaughn Grissom single scored a run in the third. Willie Carter homered in the 4th. Grissom finished the night 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Tyler Tolve also went 2-for-4 with a run scored.