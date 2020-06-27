UMAD Celebrates dojo anniversary with BBQ

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Saturday Afternoon Universal Martial Arts Dojos celebrated their second anniversary with a bbq at Brookfield Park with students and their families.

Chief instructor Crosby Broadwater III organized the bbq to celebrate with students and their families and to bring about some sort of normalcy during the pandemic.

” We’ve been through a whole lot these last 4 or 5 months and not being able to celebrate and go out like normal so I just want to have a sense of normalcy with the people have a cookout and relax,” said Broadwater.